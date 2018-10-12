Spa-Francorchamps set to join FIA World Rallycross schedule in 2019

The legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has been announced as a new addition to the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship schedule today, replacing the previously dropped Mettet round.

James Taylor, Vice President, Rallycross at IMG, said: “We are thrilled to be able to confirm our new agreement with Spa-Francorchamps. If you ask any motorsport driver or fan to name their favourite circuits, Spa would be up there every time.

“Some of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport have won at this iconic venue, from Ayrton Senna to Michael Schumacher and Jim Clark, and now some of rallycross’ finest are set to add their names to that impressive roll call.

“Spa-Francorchamps shares our vision for creating modern motorsport festivals, and we look forward to our long-term relationship with them.”

While the circuit layout is yet to be announced, it has been revealed that it will feature the legendary Eau Rouge.

“To be able to include Eau Rouge as part of the rallycross track is the icing on the cake, and we are already tremendously excited for the inaugural Spa FIA World Rallycross of Benelux next year. It promises to be an absolutely spectacular weekend.”

Todays announcement joins a recent shake up of the calendar as promotors IMG look to grow the series to a true world series from the European roots it started in.

Last week Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi was announced as a new addition to the calendar.

Earlier this year Silverstone made its World RX debut after replacing the traditional Lydden Hill round, along with Circuit of the America’s also hosting its maiden World Rallycross event.

While the move away from traditional circuits hasn’t gone down well with some fans, it is a move that is needed to help grow the sport as the infrastructure of the smaller circuits struggle to cope with the influx of thousands of fans and the growing support network within the teams.

Nathalie Maillet, CEO, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, added “The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is delighted to welcome the Benelux round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship next year. Rallycross is a new discipline for our circuit and fits perfectly with our strategy, which consists of welcoming major new events and new fans, while continuing to nurture our existing ones. It also underscores the international appeal of our circuit and proves that our committed diversification efforts are paying off.”