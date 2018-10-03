Teemu Suninen: “The car feels good, and hopefully we’ll be able to challenge for a good result”

M-Sport Ford driver Teemu Suninen believes that he and co-driver Mikko Markkula are well prepared going into this weekend’s Wales Rally GB.

The Finn, who won the WRC2 class in Wales back in 2015 believes that a pre-event test last week will prove crucial to his performance as the event gets underway on Thursday.

Suninen said on the upcoming rally: “This will be my first time in Wales with a World Rally Car, but I am looking forward to the challenge and will give it my very best for the team. The car feels good, and hopefully we’ll be able to challenge for a good result.”

He added: “We had a one-day test last week where we were able to experience a lot of different conditions. We drove a full day with muddy conditions in the morning before it become dry in the afternoon. Then in the closing hours we also had some heavy rain which meant we were able to experience all kinds of conditions.”

2018 Wales Rally GB takes place this weekend between October 4-7, with 23 stages and over 300km of competitive stage miles awaiting the crews.