Wales Rally GB Underway for Jardine and Cary

F1 pundit Tony Jardine, sitting alongside co-driver Tom Cary from The Telegraph, started his twenty-fourth ever Wales Rally GB last night, at Tir Prince Raceway in Rhyl – as Cary made his Rally GB debut.

Cary has competed in a World Rally Championship event with Jardine once before, eight years ago in Sweden, but has made a one-off return to rallying for this weekend’s Wales Rally GB.

The GT Sport Telegraph Team tackled the Super Special Stage yesterday evening in a Group N Mitsubishi Evo 9 GT after two full recce days in preparation for what is one of the most challenging rallies on the WRC calendar.

Cary said, “It felt good to be back in the co-driving seat on a world-class rally, all went well with them, and we enjoyed the Super Special Stage. It was mostly about finding our rhythm again working as a team in the car, and for Tony to get familiarised with the car.”

Jardine commented, “The only shame is that we lost 20 seconds on the opening stage due to slightly misjudging a turn. However, we’re now all set for the next three days of full-on classic Welsh rally stages – bring it on!”

Friday’s action has started with SS2 Clocaenog 1 in the forest and finishes with SS9 Penmachno 2 in the heart of the Snowdonia National Park.