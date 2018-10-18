Williams’ Paddy Lowe: “The drivers and teams all enjoy this race”

Paddy Lowe remains interested to see what his Williams Martini Racing outfit can achieve across the remaining four races despite overseeing an extremely disappointing campaign so far that has seen only seven points in the opening seventeen races.

This weekend sees Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin tackle the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix, and chief technical officer Lowe says it will be a challenging weekend for the team as it will test out the car, in particular the aerodynamics, power unit and suspension, and the driver.

Lowe says the Circuit of the Americas is one of the highlights on the calendar, and he hopes Williams can put on a good show for the fans who he expects will flood to the track in their droves this weekend.

“The Circuit of the Americas has become another firm favourite on the calendar since the inaugural race in 2012,” said Lowe. “Austin comes alive during the race week with fans flooding in from across the USA and other neighbouring areas.

“The circuit itself also has a great layout and looks impressive. The 5.5-kilometre anticlockwise track is modern but really tests both driver and car with some radical elevation changes, not least the impressive run up to turn one.

“It can be quite challenging and tests the aerodynamics, power unit and suspension, but the drivers and teams all enjoy this race and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve this season.”

The seven points scored in 2018 – six by Stroll and one by Sirotkin – means Williams sit tenth and last in the Constructors’ Championship with four races remaining, twenty points behind the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.