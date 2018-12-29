2017 LMP3 ELMS Champion Sean Rayhall Announces Retirement

Sean Rayhall has announced his retirement from motorsport at the age of twenty-three, with the American racer stepping away from the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and the European Le Mans Series at the end of 2018.

Rayhall joined John Falb in the United Autosports squad that took the 2017 European Le Mans Series LMP3 title, winning two races at Silverstone and Circuit Paul Ricard, but he stepped away from the seat after four rounds of the 2018 season after a best finish of fifth.

He also competed in three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races in 2018, racing for HART in the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona and then having two outings with 3GT Racing in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the season-closing Motul Petit Le Mans in the GT Daytona class. He had previously competed in the DeltaWing Racing project alongside Katherine Legge in 2016.

Previously to moving to sports car racing, he had a promising single seater career in the United States, making it all the way to Indy Lights, but despite a test with Chip Ganassi Racing, he did not get the chance to show his natural talent in the IndyCar Series.

“This is a post to announce that I am hanging up the helmet and stepping away from racing completely,” Rayhall said on social media. “I’ve been very blessed with the opportunities I was given into the amazing team members I had stand beside me. Unfortunately, I’ve reached a point in my life that the lifestyle and pressure that comes with motorsport isn’t for me.

“I’m just really happy to be starting a new chapter of my life in a different type of industry January 1. I want to thank everyone that has supported me in the community, all the friends that have been there for me through this decision, and wish everyone a great 2019 season!”