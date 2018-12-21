Scheider announces full season World RX entry with Münnich Motorsport

Timo Scheider has announced a full-time return to the FIA World Rallycross Championship for the 2019 season with the all.inkl.com Münnich Motorsport SEAT Ibiza.

The two-time DTM champion made his World RX debut with the team in 2015 before a full season entry in 2017. 2018 saw the German take part in a handful of races with the team in both World RX and Americas Rallycross.

Team manager Rene Münnich will join Scheider for selected events in a second SEAT Ibiza.

“It’s no secret that I was bitten by the rallycross bug a long time ago.” said Scheider. “Consequently, I am more than happy to be entering my first full season as a member of Rene’s strong squad.

“We have slightly restructured the team and are preparing for the new challenges with the utmost diligence and ambition. I am very pleased to be taking my involvement in the rallycross scene to the next level.

“For me too, this very special discipline is the perfect arena for tough, spectacular motorsport – and that goes for the fans and drivers in equal measure. I cannot wait for the start of the season in April.”

Team manager Münnich remains confident in the series despite the recent announcements that have seen manufacturers withdraw their support.

“Despite the withdrawal of some manufacturers, I firmly believe in the future of the World Rallycross Championship, because for private teams it provides a massive opportunity to showcase themselves on a global and professional platform with a huge following.” said Münnich.

“I am delighted that Timo Scheider will be contesting his first full season in parallel with his commitments as a BMW works driver. He has quickly adapted to the demands of rallycross and demonstrated his enormous potential on multiple occasions.

“I feel confident that we have a very good overall package and that we will be genuine contenders for top positions.”

World RX Managing Director for IMG, Paul Bellamy was happy to have Schieder and the Münnich Motorsport team back on the grid for 2019, “We are delighted to welcome Timo back to World RX and to see Münnich Motorsport pledge their commitment to the series with a full-season entry.

“Timo has demonstrated himself to be one of motorsport’s most versatile racers and I have no doubt the combination of himself and team’s all-new SEAT Ibiza will be a formidable one.”