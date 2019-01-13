Junior WRCFIA World Rally Championship

13 Entries Confirmed for 2019 FIA Junior WRC

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
13 Entries Confirmed for 2019 FIA Junior WRC
Photo Credit: M-Sport

A total of 13 drivers from 10 countries will contest the 2019 FIA Junior World Rally Championship in brand new EcoBoost powered Ford Fiesta R2’s.

2019 sees the championship have a mix of both returning and new faces signed up for competition in the newly announced R2 spec car with the prize to the winner being a brand-new Ford Fiesta R5 and 200 tyres provided by Pirelli.

Perhaps one of the favourites for the title will be 2018 JWRC runner up Dennis Rådström who returns after taking two victories last season.

He is joined by Estonian driver Ken Torn and young German Julius Tannert who were both also at times near the top of the running in 2018 with Enrico Oldrati from Italy and Britain’s Tom Williams also both signed up for another shot at the JWRC crown.

FIA Junior WRC Championship Manager Maciej Woda commented on the entry list and said: “It’s fantastic to see such a strong entry for this year’s FIA Junior WRC Championship and I can’t wait to see what this year’s crop of talented young drivers are capable of.”

“I’m extremely proud of the all-new EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta R2 that we launched at the end of last year, and I’m thrilled to have 13 of these fantastic new cars lined up on the start line in Sweden.”

Martins Sesks won the 2018 FIA European Junior Under 27 championship in an Opel Adam R2., Photo Credit: Thomas Fenetre / DPPI

Two drivers to watch out for this season are 2018 FIA European Rally Championship Under 27 class graduates Mārtiņš Sesks and Tom Kristensson who finished first and second in class last season. Jan Solans, brother of former JWRC champion Nil, also enters and could be near the front of the field after winning the Junior R2 Spanish series in 2018.

Other entries for the 2019 JWRC include Roland Poom and Nico Knacker who both move up to the world stage after previously competing in Estonia and Germany respectively while Fabrizzio Zaldivar from Paraguay and Sean Johnston from the USA complete the entry ahead of the opening round of the season in Sweden between February 14-17.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Junior WRC Championship announces 2019 calendar

November 9, 2018

2018 Rally Liepāja: Gryazin Wins in Latvia and...

October 18, 2018

Preview: 2018 Rally Liepāja: Three Way Battle For...

October 10, 2018

2018 Rally Poland: Gryazin Wins as Lukyanuk Secures...

September 25, 2018

Preview: 2018 ERC Rally Poland – Lukyanuk to...

September 21, 2018

2018 Rally Turkey: Day Four – Turkish Delight...

September 16, 2018

2018 Rally Turkey: Day Three – A Tough...

September 15, 2018

2018 Rally Turkey: Day Two – Neuville In...

September 14, 2018

PREVIEW: 2018 FIA World Rally Championship – Rally...

September 12, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More