Albon pays tribute to Valentino Rossi with F1 race number

New signing for Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda, Alexander Albon has paid tribute to the MotoGP great Valentino Rossi by halving his race number.

Albon, having been a fan of the Italian since childhood, did not think it was right for him to use Rossi’s famous #46, so decided to half it instead.

He tweeted pictures of himself in his karting days, with his kart sporting the number which has now become synonymous with The Doctor.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve always been a Rossi fan but since I can’t replace the doctor himself, I thought I’d have half of it.”

Albon is the last new driver on the grid for 2019 to decide his race number, alongside Lando Norris (#4), George Russell (#63), Antonio Giovinazzi (#99), and finally Robert Kubica (#88), also confirming theirs.