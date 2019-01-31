Americas Rallycross Championship

Americas Rallycross unveils expanded calendar for 2019

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Americas Rallycross unveils expanded calendar for 2019
Credit: ARX / IMG

Building on the inaugural season in 2018, Americas Rallycross returns for a second season with an expanded schedule for ARX and ARX2, including two new events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Gateway Motorsports Park.

For 2019 there will be six rounds of the ARX Supercar class, including a double-header at Gateway Motorsports Park in July. Alongside the main event there will be nine ARX2 rounds throughout the five race weekends.

The season will get underway at Mid-Ohio Sports Car course in June with the 0.7-mile circuit being located in the “Keyhole” section of the circuit, giving fans a full view of the circuit.

July will see the series visit the southwest when it travels to Gateway Motorsports Park just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.

In August the series will hook up with the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Trois-Rivieres in Canada before a visit to Circuit of The Americas in September  and a second visit to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to round out the season in October.

“We are delighted to reveal our 2019 schedule which includes events in America’s heartland,” said Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of IMG Motorsports, the series promoter.
 
“Our new multi-year partners at Mid-Ohio and Gateway Motorsports Park are great additions to our ongoing partnerships with Circuit of The Americas in Austin and the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres in Canada as we expand our presence in North America. 
 
“Cooper Tires has been an amazing partner to work with over the years and we are delighted to have them become a title sponsor of their ‘home’ event, the Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio.”

2018 ARX Supercar Champion Scott Speed has made the move to Subaru in the off-season and is excited to get the season underway as it visits new locations.

“It’s super important to get these tracks off the ground and to get grass roots rallycross racing off the ground and going,” he said.

“I think it speaks well for the future of the sport and I feel like the timing is right for this sport to really take off in our country.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Bennett: “What We Managed to Achieve in the...

January 14, 2019

Scheider announces full season World RX entry with...

December 21, 2018

Season Review: 2018 Americas Rallycross – Speed picks...

December 19, 2018

IMG confident for 2019 FIA World Rallycross season...

December 14, 2018

Mid-Ohio joins Americas Rallycross calendar for 2019

December 6, 2018

Scott Speed eyeing rally outings with Subaru

November 4, 2018

Scott Speed confident of Subaru success after ‘leap...

November 3, 2018

Scott Speed makes sensational Subaru switch

November 1, 2018

Tanner Foust wins ARX finale as Speed takes...

September 30, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More