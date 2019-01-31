Americas Rallycross unveils expanded calendar for 2019

Building on the inaugural season in 2018, Americas Rallycross returns for a second season with an expanded schedule for ARX and ARX2, including two new events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Gateway Motorsports Park.

For 2019 there will be six rounds of the ARX Supercar class, including a double-header at Gateway Motorsports Park in July. Alongside the main event there will be nine ARX2 rounds throughout the five race weekends.

The season will get underway at Mid-Ohio Sports Car course in June with the 0.7-mile circuit being located in the “Keyhole” section of the circuit, giving fans a full view of the circuit.

July will see the series visit the southwest when it travels to Gateway Motorsports Park just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.

In August the series will hook up with the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Trois-Rivieres in Canada before a visit to Circuit of The Americas in September and a second visit to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to round out the season in October.

“We are delighted to reveal our 2019 schedule which includes events in America’s heartland,” said Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of IMG Motorsports, the series promoter.



“Our new multi-year partners at Mid-Ohio and Gateway Motorsports Park are great additions to our ongoing partnerships with Circuit of The Americas in Austin and the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres in Canada as we expand our presence in North America.



“Cooper Tires has been an amazing partner to work with over the years and we are delighted to have them become a title sponsor of their ‘home’ event, the Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio.”

2018 ARX Supercar Champion Scott Speed has made the move to Subaru in the off-season and is excited to get the season underway as it visits new locations.

“It’s super important to get these tracks off the ground and to get grass roots rallycross racing off the ground and going,” he said.

“I think it speaks well for the future of the sport and I feel like the timing is right for this sport to really take off in our country.”