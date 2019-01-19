Andreas Mikkelsen “Knows He Has to Deliver” Ahead of 2019 Season

Hyundai Shell MOBIS World Rally Team’s Andreas Mikkelsen believes the feeling he has going into the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship “is better than it has been for a long time.”

Mikkelsen had a tough 2018 for the Hyundai team and he only scored one podium at Rally Sweden, but the Norwegian driver is determined to make a vast improvement this season.

Speaking at the 2019 Autosport International show, he said: “We know we have to deliver and not have a year like 2018. The luck wasn’t on our side and we had a difficult year. We feel we’ve taken steps to feel confident to be back where we belong and where we usually are. Everything is important this season!”

He added: “On gravel I was fairly happy last season and we were pretty much on the pace. On tarmac I’ve been struggling so obviously I’m trying to adjust how I drive to improve the results.”

“I need to try the same setup the other guys are using. We’ve tried to take steps to improve my technique over the winter and the feeling for pre-season has been better. I’m more confident in the car and the feeling is better than it has been for a long time.”

2019 sees Mikkelsen again compete alongside teammate Thierry Neuville in full season campaigns, while Sebastien Loeb and Dani Sordo will share the third i20 WRC throughout the year.

Mikkelsen gets his 2019 WRC campaign underway on Rallye Monte Carlo next weekend.