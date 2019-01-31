Americas Rallycross Championship

Arpin excited to return to Fiesta ST for 2019 Americas Rallycross season

by Vince Pettit
Credit: Larry Chen / Red Bull Content Pool

Following the announcement of the 2019 Americas Rallycross schedule, Loenbro’s Steve Arpin is happy to see the growth of the series, which enters in to its second year this season.

“It’s so great to see rallycross continue to grow in North America under the guidance of IMG,” said Loenbro Motorsports’ driver and general manager Steve Arpin.

“Last season gave us a taste of just how good the sport can be on this side of the pond and we can’t wait to have a full season of racing on some great tracks all over North America.”

Arpin finished the year in sixth place after taking on the Ford Focus RX from Hoonigan Racing, running a car for Ken Block and himself.

Credit: Josh Tons

For 2019 the team returns to the Ford Fiesta ST that it previously raced in the Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship with great success, taking four victories and challenging for the title in 2016 and 2017.

“We’re really excited about going back to the Fiesta ST for 2019,” said Arpin. “The Fiesta has already proved itself to be a fast package, but our guys have been working flat-out in the off-season to improve it further.”

“The continued support for the team and for rallycross as a whole from Paul and Jon Leach at Loenbro has allowed us to keep refining and developing this car into a hugely competitive package.

“It’s had a full strip down over the winter along with a number of upgrades that will make it faster than ever before.”

Credit: Larry Chen

Currently Arpin is the only confirmed driver for Loenbro, but the team are currently in talks with a number of drivers to run a second car for 2019.

“This season promises to be our best yet,” Arpin added. “We’ve got an awesome calendar, we’re going to have an amazing car, and an incredible group of partners that we’re excited to announce in the coming weeks.

“I’m also looking forward to sharing the garage with an awesome driver that we’re hoping to reveal soon.”

