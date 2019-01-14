Formula 1

Brawn: Current engine suppliers can’t “shut the door” on new manufacturers

written by Findlay Grant
Formula 1‘s Managing Director of Motorsports, Ross Brawn, has said that existing engine suppliers in the sport are well aware they can’t “shut the door” on new manufacturers joining, but agrees that a compromise must be made if a new supplier is to make an appearance on the grid in 2021.

Brawn was hit with the news that no new manufacturers will be allowed to enter into the sport before the rules overhaul in 2021; this in turn resulted in the current suppliers forcing rule-makers to keep the current technical regulations related to engines.

Brawn is adamant that improvements will be made in order to better “the sporting direction” – these changes are thought to be introducing more standardised parts, as well as trying to improve the sound of the engines – he adds that the current engine problem has been made easier as a result of there being no serious interest from new companies.

Speaking to Formula 1.com, Brawn said: “The drawbridge has been pulled up and the existing suppliers don’t want anyone else to come in.  

“We have found a compromise.  There are regulations coming out which would mean that new entrants would get support from current entrants.  There will be components and technology which will have be shared if requested.”

Brawn said that the planned changes are not dramatic, but there are a step in the direction of where they want the sport to go.

“It is not quite such a radical change that we were proposing, but still quite a good step in the right direction and there are some nice changes in the way the driver has to manage the engine, which I think goes a long way in the sporting direction.

“There has to be a recognition from the existing manufacturers that they can’t shut the door behind them.  If we start to get serious interest from another manufacturer or supplier, they have to cooperate to find ways of helping that manufacturer into F1.”

