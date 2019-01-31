British F3 Front Runners Hillspeed targeting progress and podiums in 2019

With under three months until the start of the season, leading BRDC British Formula 3 team, Hillspeed are expected to announce the first 2019 signings in the coming weeks.

The series was integrated with the BRDC Formula 4 championship in 2013 and Since then Hillspeed has had repeated success with consistently competitive cars, tremendous teamwork and impressive driver development as last season proved.

2018 newcomer ‘rookies’ Sasakorn ‘Cutter’ Chaimongkol and Jusuf Omega placed as the top two rookies of the championship; adding to this success Chaimongkol took the championship by storm with two outright podium finishes.

Hillspeeds Richard Ollerenshaw commented “Last season was incredibly satisfying and we’re aiming to build on that further this year,

“Ending a very competitive season with the two highest placed rookie drivers was a fantastic achievement in which again the driver development that we take immense pride in was highlighted.

“Competing with a three car line-up exclusively means you have to work even harder in such an incredibly competitive championship.

“So to take two outright podiums with Cutter last year really was exceptional and a great reward, we’re determined to make significant progress this year”

With the start of the season rapidly approaching Hillspeed are preparing for an extensive testing schedule during February and March with its three Tatuus-Cesworth F3 cars, the 2019 season of the F3s is set to be staggering and one to watch.