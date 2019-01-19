FIA World Rally Championship

Dani Sordo “Wants to Fight For Wins” In 2019 WRC

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Dani Sordo says he wants to “show what he can do” during his limited 2019 FIA World Rally Championship campaign.

The Hyundai Shell MOBIS World Rally Team driver will share the third i20 WRC with Sebastien Loeb over the course of the upcoming season, but the Spaniard is planning to be near the front of the field in the event’s he’s competing in.

Talking at the 2019 Autosport International show, Sordo commented: “I’m excited, obviously. I’m starting late in Mexico, but it’ll be nice to get going there. It’ll be a special year for the championship when you see the drivers who are competing. We have a lot of chances to do well on the event’s we’re doing. It’ll be nice to show what we can do and fight for a win.”

Dani Sordo last season. Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

He added on sharing the car with Loeb: “It’s hard to get testing in when I’m not scheduled to drive the car, obviously Seb gets to do the Monte test for example, but I’ll get to do it at some point before Mexico.”

“He gives us more competition. To have a driver like Seb this can only bring good things and I have a lot of respect for him. People will say “okay he’s a world champion”, so people will obviously expect good results from him. It’s good to have his point of view with his knowledge. He’s a really fast driver.”

2019 sees the Hyundai team have a new team director as Andrea Adamo takes charge of the WRC programme and Sordo is looking forward to working with him. He said: “The new manager has a completely different personality. I’m sure the change will help the team and I can’t wait to work with Andrea. He’s a really strong character and he’ll be someone good to work with.”

Sordo will have an eight-round programme in the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, beginning with Rally Mexico between March 7-10.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

