FIA World Rally Championship

by Steven Batey
Elfyn Evans: “We’re both really motivated and determined to secure some strong results this year”
Photo Credit: @World/RedBull Content Pool.

Ford M-Sport World Rally Team driver Elfyn Evans says he and new co-driver Scott Martin see no reason why they can’t finish strongly in the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship.

Evans, who stays at the team for this season, finished sixth on Rallye Monte Carlo last year and the Welshman is aiming to finish higher up the results as the 2019 season gets underway later this week.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting this season underway and seeing what myself and Scott can achieve together. We’re both really motivated and determined to secure some strong results this year – and I see no reason why we shouldn’t be doing that from the very first event in Monte.”

Evans and Martin’s Ford Fiesta WRC ahead of the 2019 season. Photo Credit: M-Sport.

“We know from last year that we have the speed and the team have been working really hard to improve the car even further. It felt good on the test and we managed to get a feel for a lot of different conditions – damp to wet Tarmac on the first day followed by full snow on the second.”

In 2018, Evans finished the season in seventh and took a season best finish of second on Rally Portugal.

The opening round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship takes place this weekend, beginning on January 24.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

