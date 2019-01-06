Ericsson Disappointed ‘Not being Able to Continue’ with Sauber in 2019

Marcus Ericsson admits there is disappointment that he will no longer be driving for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in 2019, particularly after the strong season the team had last season, against many people’s expectations.

Sauber will field an all-new line-up this year, with Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi coming into replace Ericsson and the Scuderia Ferrari-bound Charles Leclerc, and the Swede admits it is disappointing that while the team seem to be on the up, he will no longer be racing for them in 2019.

Ericsson admits there is pride in the role he played to boost the performance levels of the squad, and whilst he has found a new home in the IndyCar Series in the United States with Schmidt Peterson Motorsport, he is sad to have lost out on the race seat in Formula 1.

“That’s the disappointing part, not being able to continue it,” Ericsson is quoted as saying by Crash.net. “I’ve been here throughout all the bad times, and then now through the good times this year, and I feel very much part of the journey with the team, with everything that’s been happening.

“That’s why it’s sad not to continue with that, because now it really feels like we’re starting to hit out stride as a team and we really starting to fight higher up the field.

“[It] would have been nice to continue that for next year, but that’s the way it is. I’m still proud of what I’ve done and I feel I’ve been very much part of what the team has become today.”

Whilst Ericsson has been confirmed to remain with Sauber as reserve driver, he has subsequent made the move to IndyCar, and as such his involvement with the Hinwil-based is still to be decided as his primary focus will be on his commitments with Schmidt Peterson Motorsport in the United States.

“We need to still sit down after the season and discuss that as I made it very clear that I want to focus 100 percent on a racing programme for 2019, and when I had this IndyCar option I wanted to go all in on that,” said the Swede.

“I’m still happy to be able to keep a connection to the team, but I need to sit down with the team and see exactly what I will do or not do and what my role will be.

“But for sure, 110 percent focus needs to be on IndyCar, otherwise there’s no point going there if you’re not 100 percent committed for it.”