Esmee Hawkey confirms Porsche Carrera Cup GB programme for 2019

Esmee Hawkey has confirmed that she will be returning to Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2019 after securing backing for the season from Porsche Centre South London.

The 20-year-old finished the 2018 Pro-Am season in fifth place with GT Marques, collecting a third place finish on the opening weekend of the series at Brands Hatch and an impressive second place finish at the legendary Monza circuit.

Talking of the continuing sponsorship deal Hawkey said, “I’m so happy and excited to represent such an amazing dealership. The Jardine group Porsche Centre South London facilities are state of the art and amazing.

“To sign for a further year as their brand ambassador feels fantastic. I feel like part of the PCSL family and I’m confident that 2019 will bring great successes.”

“We are delighted to have Esmee continue as our brand ambassador for 2019″ added Porsche Centre South London Principal Chris Butler. “Esmee’s success last year showed us just how exceptionally talented this young lady is, so we could not miss the opportunity to sign her for another year!”

Alongside her return to Carrera Cup GB, Hawkey will be in contention for a place in the upcoming W Series, having been invited to take part in the qualifying trials which will be held over three days, with a selection panel that will include former F1 drivers David Coulthard and Alex Wurz, along with series racing director Dave Ryan.

If Hawkey is successful in qualifying for the W Series there is no clashes in the calendar with Carrera Cup GB, allowing her to compete in both series.