Gasly looking forward to partnership with Verstappen at Red Bull

Pierre Gasly has said it is a “great opportunity” to be given the chance to race alongside Max Verstappen at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing for 2019.

The Frenchman completed his first full season with the junior team, Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda, and makes the move to Red Bull replacing the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo to the Renault Sport Formula One Team.

“I get on with Max – except when he beats me on FIFA, but all the rest is fine! We have a really good friendship together with a lot of respect, and we’ve known each other many years, so everything is good,” said Gasly, speaking to Crash.net.

He also recognises they will is a lot to be gained from being paired with one of the front runners.

“It is not like I have nothing to lose, but I have a good opportunity to show great things. I know the speed I have and I know the experience, and I know I am going to keep getter better and better.”

Gasly added that he considers Verstappen to be one of the best on the grid at the moment, and racing with him will allow him to show what he is capable of.

“It will be my first season with the team so there will quite a few things to learn and get used to but I see it as a great opportunity.

“Max is probably one of the most talented on the grid at the moment, so to be next to someone like this is always a good opportunity to show I have good potential.

“I am really excited for next year and hopefully we can get a good car and fight towards the top of the rankings,” said Gasly.