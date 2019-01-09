WRC2FIA World Rally Championship

Greensmith Heads M-Sport WRC2 Effort; Could Make WRC Debut Later In Season

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Greensmith Heads M-Sport WRC2 Effort; Could Make WRC Debut Later In Season
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Gus Greensmith will drive for M-Sport in the 2019 FIA WRC2 Pro Championship and could also make his full WRC debut on Rally Portugal.

Greensmith, who drove for the team last season, will contest 10 WRC2 rounds in a Ford Fiesta R5 for the British squad and could see his 2019 plans expanded with a WRC appearance in Portugal in May.

He told Autosport on his plans for this season: “I want to be fighting for the (WRC2 Pro) championship. It’s a big year, but it’s what I’ve worked for. At the start of 2017, I said I wanted to be in a full factory-backed drive in two or three years and I’ve achieved that.”

Gus Greensmith

Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The 22 year old has already tested a Ford Fiesta WRC in Greystoke forest in November and he also said to Autosport about the possibility of a WRC appearance: “I’ll get a day of testing before Portugal and if that goes well, it’s possible I could do another one or two rallies in a World Rally Car. I’d never tested a World Rally Car – no 2016 car, nothing, So to get into this car for the first time really was a wake-up call.”

“I’ll get a day of testing before Portugal and if that goes well, it’s possible I could do another one or two rallies in a World Rally Car. Driving that car’s fantastic, but I also have a job to do in WRC2 Pro for M-Sport. I’ve got to be aiming at podiums early in the year and then pushing for the wins towards the end.”

Greensmith finished fourth in the 2018 WRC2 championship where he took a total of four podiums in the class including on his home event on Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

