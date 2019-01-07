Haas ‘confident’ on 2019 car – Steiner

Guenther Steiner says that the Haas F1 Team can be more competitive in 2019 than they were last year, although he is keeping an eye on rival teams.

In only its third season in Formula 1 in 2018, the American outfit accumulated a total of 93 points and a best Constructors’ finish of fifth.

Steiner released an update on the development of Haas’s 2019 car and was pleased with the results that have been shown in the team’s windtunnel. However, he believes it is hard to predict the pecking order at this stage, considering the likes of the revitalised teams including the Racing Point F1 Team and the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team stepping up from last season.

According to Crash.net, Steiner says that he is “confident” that Haas will “have a good car” this year but is unsure of how good the other teams will be.

“We are happy with our numbers and what we do but with the new regulations, if somebody found something we are not aware of, how can I know that?

“But I’m pretty confident that we are doing a good job.

“We just need to do a good job like we did last year over the winter and bring a good car, there is no secret. Everyone will be trying to get that position.

“If we do a good job, which I think do, but somebody else does that little bit more, they will be in front and we will have to live with that and just try to get them again. It’s a development race.”

Other than the developments with the car, Steiner had also announced that Haas are planning to hire “10-20” additional personnel into positions where the team “can be stronger” but no major changes are considered to be made to the squad’s structure.

“You cannot just hire 800 people and think the next day you will go fast, that will not happen in Formula 1,” he added.

“We need to grow it organically and try to get the best people which fit also our culture and want to contribute and that is what we are doing every year.”