Haas F1 Team boss Steiner: If F1 doesn’t change, there’s no point being in it

The 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season saw Haas F1 Team take a significant step up the grid, largely courtesy of that Ferrari power unit.

Despite this, unless the sport’s governing body find way to level the field, by means of regulations, and the redistribution of the prize pot, Haas’ Guenther Steiner believes this is likely as good as it’s ever going to get.

Though a determined effort could see Haas overhaul the Renault F1 Team, which according to Cyril Abiteboul, will effectively remain at a standstill for the next two seasons, there is no real likelihood of closing in on Aston Martin Red Bull, far less Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, or Scuderia Ferrari.

And that, according to Haas team boss, Steiner, would leave the Italian seriously reconsidering his own future.

“I think for two years, yes, it’s sustainable… but long term, no, it gets old,” he tells Motorsport.com.

“If it doesn’t change at some point there’s no point to just be in it,” he continues.

“The business as a business doesn’t work if you cannot take and feel the enjoyment of competing for podiums and wins.”

“There’s no point to be here after a certain time, you know,” he admits. “Why would I waste my life working madly, day and night, flying to, I don’t know, 21 countries all around the globe, to know I can just do the same as I did last year? There is no point. No point.”

However, it is not all doom and gloom, for the Italian believes the changes planned for 2021 – if they are agreed – will have a massive impact.

“It always changes and things change so quickly in here, so I don’t think that in three years Formula 1 would be the Formula 1 which is now,” he says.

“I mean look at what Formula 1 was at the beginning of the 2000’s. You could make money really easily, and now it’s impossible. Just eighteen years later, it’s impossible, you know.

“Things change, and that’s actually a part of Formula 1 which interests me. It’s not like doing the same for the next 20 years. Every time something changes.”