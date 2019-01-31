‘It wasn’t easy to say no to Ferrari’ – Kubica

Following his recent comeback to Formula 1, Robert Kubica was understood to be in talks with Ferrari over a simulator position following the departure of its reserve drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniil Kvyat to Sauber and Toro Rosso respectively.

The Polish driver who amassed 12 podiums and a single win during his previous F1 stint opted instead to sign a deal to make his F1 race return next year with Williams, where he will be partnered with rookie George Russell.

Speaking about whether it was easy to commit to the race return, Kubica told Autosport.com “I knew what I would have liked to do, but sometimes things are a bit more complicated than they look from the outside.

“I had some opportunity which I think was very interesting and it was not easy to say no.

“In the end, I am a racing driver – even though I haven’t been racing for quite a long time – and this racing mentality has won out.

“I’m happy to have made this decision because it is a big challenge.”

His return to the grid will be the first since the 2010 season finale in Abu Dhabi, where he finished just outside the points in eleventh.

But Kubica believes he is prepared for his F1 comeback and to start over again in the second phase of his career.

“It’s not easy to become an F1 driver: it’s not easy to convince people you can do it and establish yourself in an F1 paddock,” said Kubica.

“You have to have a lot of drive to do it because I went through this 12 years ago, and in the end, I said I think I have the energy to do it again.

“I’m not worried or scared of this challenge and I think I can make it work.

“I have a great opportunity and it is a happy ending to the long journey I have been on.”

Kubica’s role at Ferrari was similar to that of his Williams and Test driver role but with limited and few track opportunities.

He recognised that adjusting from test driver to being a full-time racer would take some work.

“When I’m driving the car I have to keep in mind that I have to give quality information and feedback and that I’m able to deliver good pace and not risk anything,” said Kubica.

“I have to change this approach a bit because now I have to work more for a team, as I was, but now also for myself.

“I need to focus on different things which might be useful when I am racing.

“It’s a bit of a different approach.”