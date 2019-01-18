Kris Meeke on His WRC Return: “I’ve Got a Lot to Learn”

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team’s Kris Meeke says he “has no reference points” ahead of Rallye Monte Carlo next weekend.

Meeke returns to the championship after leaving the Citroen World Rally Team midway through last season and he knows that his performances across 2019 will be watched closely.

Speaking at the 2019 Autosport International show, he said: “I Just want to start with a clean sheet. I might be one of the older ones in the WRC but I’ve actually only done three full seasons. Someone like Elfyn (Evans) has more experience at this level even though he’s 10 years younger.”

“It’s hard to judge as I haven’t done an event yet but the initial testing is good. I’ve no reference points. I’ve had two days in Monte with one day on a road I know quite well from previous years but it’s only a small point to work from. I’ve a lot to learn but the initial impressions really good and it’s given me confidence.”

“Sometimes there’s an expectation about me because I’ve been around for a while. I remember back in 2016 I was doing well because I had a car that I could trust and enjoy. Speed comes naturally and it’s quite simple when everything goes right! I’ve got two very strong teammates as well so its going to be interesting!”

Meek’s move means he now works with Team Principal Tommi Mäkinen and the Irishman added about the opportunity to work with the four-time WRC winner: “I enjoy talking to Tommi, he’s my childhood hero and it’s great to have that relationship with someone who has been there and done it in the late 90’s.”

“He dominated then so he knows what a rally driver wants. I think the dynamic in this team, it’s something special. They’ve all been very simple and straight forward to work with and that’s the way I like it.”

Meeke’s first event for the team will be Rallye Monte Carlo which takes place next weekend.