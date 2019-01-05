FIA World Rally Championship

Nandan Leaves Hyundai WRC Team Principal Role; Adamo Becomes Team Director

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Andrea Adamo. Photo Credit: Hyundai Motorsport.

Hyundai Motorsport have announced Team Principal Michel Nandan has left the team and will be replaced by Customer Racing Manager Andrea Adamo in a new Team Director role.

Nandan had been with the team since its move into the World Rally Championship before the beginning of the 2014 season where it has since gone on to take 10 victories and finish second in the manufacture’s championship for three consecutive seasons.

A statement from the team read: “Hyundai Motorsport extends its sincerest thanks to Michel for his significant contribution to the team’s growth and development over the past six years, and wishes him all the best for the future.”

His replacement Adamo has already overseen both the i20 R5 and i30N TCR programmes and will now also lead the WRC team for the 2019 season.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at Sunderland University. Currently cover Rallying and Rallycross coverage for The Checkered Flag

