Østberg Announces WRC2 PRO Campaign

Mads Østberg will enter a full season of WRC2 PRO in a Citroen C3 R5 ran by DG Sport with support by Citroen Racing.

Østberg, who competed in a part-time WRC campaign in a C3 WRC in 2018 for the Citroen Racing World Rally Team will drop down to the WRC2 PRO class after losing his seat ahead of the 2019 season.

Speaking on Facebook, Østberg said: “’I must admit I was disappointed when it was clear to me that WRC at the highest level was not an option for me in the 2019 season. Rallying for me is more than a job, it’s a passion, it’s in my blood. It was never an option to give up on my dreams.”

“I shared many good experiences with Citroen Racing during my three years as a factory driver in the team. That’s one of the main reasons I decided to go for this option. OK, it will be a challenge. I have no experience with the car and my first rally is coming soon. It will be a busy time for sure. The main focus in the beginning is to develop the car, and hopefully to clinch the first C3 R5 win in WRC2. With the expertise of Citroen Racing and my experience combined, it’s possible.”

The Norwegian will begin his 2019 WRC2 season on Rally Sweden in February with his first appearance in the car being on Rally Hadeland with the event being used as a warmup ahead of the opening round of the season.

He will also continue in 2019 with co-driver Torstein Eriksen, who he partnered with last year and Østberg added: “I’m also happy to say that I will continue my collaboration with Torstein Eriksen as co-driver. He has proved himself as a hard working co-driver, more than good enough to compete at any level of rallying.”

Østberg’s 2019 WRC2 PRO Season gets underway with Rally Sweden which takes place between February 14-17.