Ott Tänak: “We Are Focusing On The Title”

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team’s Ott Tänak has admitted he Is already looking for a title push in 2019.

The Estonian driver finished third in the 2018 World Rally Championship after a stunning second half to the season where he took three successive wins in Finland, Germany and Turkey and he is hoping that 2019 will see him again fighting for the overall crown.

He said at the 2019 Autosport International show: “We are focusing on the title. We had a strong 2018 yes but it wasn’t easy going into it and we didn’t know what to expect but I believe everything went well and better than we were hoping.”

“Yes we lost the championship but we had a strong year overall and it’s important to have a strong connection within the team. This season we have the same car and working with the same people so I’m definitely more relaxed.”

He added: “It’s always important to get a good start to the season. Last year wasn’t a bad start but before the summer break we had a bad couple of results which affected our championship.”

“These were small things with big consequences. Hopefully we’ll have more experience going into this year – both me and the team. We’re more prepared and we should be in a much stronger position.”

The 2019 FIA World Rally Championship begins with Rallye Monte Carlo next weekend.