Paul Ricard pit lane entry relocated for 2019 French Grand Prix

The pit lane entry will be moved for this years French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit after safety concerns were raised during the 2018 race weekend.

Teams and drivers explained the pit lane entry forced a sharp left turn immediately in front of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport garage, this put the pit crew in danger, particularly in wet weather.

Charlie Whiting immediately reduced the speed limit from 80km/h to 50km/h after the first practice to reduce any risk, but as it was during a busy race weekend, there was no scope to change the position of the pit lane entry.

It has now been announced the entry to the pitlane, previously accessed via the main straight shall now be moved between turns 14 and 15, the winding left-right sequence that completes the the final turns of the circuit.

After last years French Grand Prix, the chicane on the Mistral straight was questioned by drivers. They explained, should it be removed, it would allow a faster flow down to the Signes right hander. However, it was discussed that the chicane promoted more opportunity to overtake and made for a better race for the fans.

All corners of the circuit have been also been resurfaced during the off-season.