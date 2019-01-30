Renault Formula One Team’s winter saw “acceleration everywhere” – Abiteboul

Renault Sport Formula One Team is adamant that the progress it has made over the winter is its best ever.

While Renault remains well behind the likes of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari, managing director Cyril Abiteboul is positive about the team’s recent growth.

Speaking to motorsport.com, Abiteboul was upbeat about the progression from the factory.

“The gains that we will be making on the engine are much bigger than we have ever done in a winter – much bigger – and the gains that we are currently doing in the wind tunnel are much bigger than we have ever done.”

“If I look at our capacity to engineer, to develop, design and manufacture, it is an acceleration everywhere.”

According to Abiteboul, one of the driving forces behind the developments is the investment and reshaping of Renault that has taken place since the team’s move to Enstone.

“The car we have been operating this year is more or less a representation of where the team was 18 months ago,” he said.

“We have a level of resource that is in my opinion good for what we need to do.

“There is stability of the organisation, there are new people and new faces that have finally joined us, and who understand the organisation, and are now working efficiently.”

Renault are set to unveil their 2019 car on February 12 ahead of pre-season testing.