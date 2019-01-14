SEASON REVIEW: 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship – Haas F1 Team

HAAS F1 TEAM – POINTS: 93 | POSITION: Fifth

It was the best season in the team’s short history in Formula One as Haas F1 Team finished fifth in the constructors championship with 93 points.

Kevin Magnussen led the way for the team as he finished ninth in the drivers championship on 56 points while team-mate Romain Grosjean was down in fourteenth with 37 points albeit it was the Frenchman that got the teams best ever finish with fourth place at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The season began in Australia with a sense of optimism surrounding the team and they showed their pace in qualifying with both drivers reaching Q3 and securing a third row lockout for the team thanks to a grid penalty to Daniel Ricciardo.

The race would turn very sour for the team as both cars were forced to park up within laps of each other due to a wheel gun issue during the pitstops costing the team a large sum of points to start the season.

Magnussen got some points on the board in the very next race with an excellent fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix but Grosjean struggled and that would be the tale of the first part of the season for Haas.

The Dane had another three points finishes including two sixth placed finishes by the time F1 reached Austria in July as Grosjean was still waiting for his first point of the season despite being in promising positions, especially in Baku when he lost control under the safety car and crashed out.

The Red Bull Ring saw a double retirement for Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and that helped Haas secure their best ever result with fourth and fifth place and saw them move up to fifth place in the constructors, only 13 points behind Renault Sport Formula One Team in fourth.

The American team would continue to have at least one driver finishing in the points for the rest of the European season up to Grosjean’s disqualification at the Italian Grand Prix due to an illegal floor which cost the team eight points and meant they sat ten behind Renault going into the final stretch.

Fifteenth and eighteenth in Singapore and no points in Austin saw Renault move away from them in the fight for fourth despite two eight places in the races between Singapore and USA.

Despite missing out on fourth place, Haas secured a double points finish in the final two races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi to cap off a record breaking season for the team with their best placing in the standings along with their highest number of points.