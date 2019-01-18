OtherFIA World Rally Championship

Sébastien Ogier ahead of Rallye Monte Carlo: “Let’s see what happens”

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Sébastien Ogier ahead of Rallye Monte Carlo: “Let’s see what happens”
Photo Credit: Aurelien Vialatte / Red Bull Content Pool

Citroen World Rally Team’s Sébastien Ogier says he wants to “continue his success story” at next weekend’s Rallye Monte Carlo.

Defending WRC champion Ogier has re-joined the French team ahead of the 2019 season and has admitted he’s unsure how both he and the car are going to perform as the championship gets underway next weekend.

Speaking at the 2019 Autosport International show, Ogier said: “Our target is to fight for the championship, so we need to do focus on every rally. The Monte is one of my favourites because it’s like a home event for me. I want to continue my success story there! Let’s see what happens; Citroen proved at times last year they have the pace to be at the front of the field.”

Ogier testing ahead of next weekend’s Rallye Monte Carlo.. Photo Credit: Aurelien Vialatte / Red Bull Content Pool

Ogier goes into this season looking for his seventh consecutive title and when speaking about his move to the French manufacturer he commented: “So far it’s gone all according to plan. We feel like everyone is motivated in the team.”

“The first impression in the car is good; no car is perfect straight away but I think it’s got potential but not completely there yet. Our experience will help it improve along with Esapekka (Lappi) because he is a young fast driver.”

“It’s hard to compare the team since the first time me and Julien (Ingrassia) were here. We’ve both also changed in that time. We have much more experience and obviously had a different status. Then we were the young fast kids but now the team want us to move the car forward.”

The opening round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rallye Monte Carlo, takes place next weekend between January 25-28.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Jari-Matti Latvala: “The First Six Months We Won’t...

January 18, 2019

Esapekka Lappi “Doesn’t Believe He Can Win the...

January 18, 2019

2019 WRC Set For Autosport International Launch

January 9, 2019

Greensmith Heads M-Sport WRC2 Effort; Could Make WRC...

January 9, 2019

Nandan Leaves Hyundai WRC Team Principal Role; Adamo...

January 5, 2019

M-Sport announce 3 car entry for Monte-Carlo, Evans...

December 21, 2018

Paddon Forced To Sit Out 2019 WRC  

December 14, 2018

Sébastien Loeb returns to WRC with Hyundai Motorsport

December 13, 2018

Marshall to Co-Drive for Meeke at Toyota in...

December 4, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More