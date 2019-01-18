Sébastien Ogier ahead of Rallye Monte Carlo: “Let’s see what happens”

Citroen World Rally Team’s Sébastien Ogier says he wants to “continue his success story” at next weekend’s Rallye Monte Carlo.

Defending WRC champion Ogier has re-joined the French team ahead of the 2019 season and has admitted he’s unsure how both he and the car are going to perform as the championship gets underway next weekend.

Speaking at the 2019 Autosport International show, Ogier said: “Our target is to fight for the championship, so we need to do focus on every rally. The Monte is one of my favourites because it’s like a home event for me. I want to continue my success story there! Let’s see what happens; Citroen proved at times last year they have the pace to be at the front of the field.”

Ogier goes into this season looking for his seventh consecutive title and when speaking about his move to the French manufacturer he commented: “So far it’s gone all according to plan. We feel like everyone is motivated in the team.”

“The first impression in the car is good; no car is perfect straight away but I think it’s got potential but not completely there yet. Our experience will help it improve along with Esapekka (Lappi) because he is a young fast driver.”

“It’s hard to compare the team since the first time me and Julien (Ingrassia) were here. We’ve both also changed in that time. We have much more experience and obviously had a different status. Then we were the young fast kids but now the team want us to move the car forward.”

The opening round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rallye Monte Carlo, takes place next weekend between January 25-28.