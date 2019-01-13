FIA WEC

Sergey Sirotkin: “I can almost guarantee you that you’ll see me racing in WEC.”

by Alice Holloway
written by Alice Holloway
Russian driver Sirotkin is set for at least two outings with the SMP Racing team in 2019.
Credit: Octane Photos

Sergey Sirotkin has claimed that he is due to participate in at least two FIA World Endurance Championship rounds with SMP Racing in 2019.

As Jenson Button has confirmed that he will scale back his WEC commitments this season due to Super GT clashes, a seat is available and needs to be filled in the #11 SMP Racing Privateer LMP1. The team may decide to only run two drivers for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, but due to the duration of the 1,000 Miles of Sebring they will require three drivers.

Sirotkin could find himself behind the wheel of a BR Engineering BR1 as soon as March for the WEC’s American round. This would come just six months after the Russian driver, who was backed by SMP to get into Formula One last year, lost his 2019 Williams Racing F1 drive to Robert Kubica.

“WEC is not even an option, it is almost an obligation,” Sirotkin told Autosport. “I can almost guarantee you that you’ll see me racing in WEC.

“I think it is clear for which team and in which car. Maybe even from Sebring onwards, and Le Mans for sure.”

Although Button has confirmed he will return to SMP Racing and the #11 car for the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, Sirotkin is sure that he too will have a seat for the 24-hour event. This indicates that there may be a further mix up to the SMP Racing driver line-ups before the end of the 2018/19 WEC season.

The 2017 rendition saw Sirotkin’s Le Mans debut, where he raced in an SMP Racing-run Dallara LMP2. Along with his team-mates, the Russian driver finished 16th in class. However, Sirotkin does not think that his LMP2 experience around the Circuit de la Sarthe will be that helpful if he fields an LMP1 car in this year’s event.

“It is a completely different story compared to F1, so I don’t think it will help me much,” Sirotkin said, discussing stepping up from a lower series. “That’s why I think that before Le Mans I’ll do a few races to get to know the car better, understand it, what to pay attention to and so on.”

There has not been an official word or confirmation from SMP Racing about Sirotkin’s involvement with the team’s WEC LMP1 programme.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

Related articles

Button will only Race 24 Hours of Le...

January 12, 2019

BMW will not Enter ‘Hypercar’ Class in 2020/21...

January 11, 2019

Michelin Starting Privateer Tyre Development to Bridge Gap...

January 10, 2019

SEASON REVIEW: 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship...

January 10, 2019

Mahindra on the hunt for Marrakesh magic

January 9, 2019

Gerard Neveu: 2019/20 WEC Prologue “Absolutely Necessary”

January 7, 2019

Russell ‘Excited’ by Prospect of Teaming up with...

January 5, 2019

Sergey Sirokin and Sam Dejonghe join Mahindra Racing...

January 4, 2019

SEASON REVIEW: The Ten Biggest News Stories From...

December 27, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More