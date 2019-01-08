Ticktum targeting FIA Superlicence points with Asian F3 entry

Dan Ticktum is set to take part in the upcoming FIA Asian F3 Winter Series in a bid to increase the points for a FIA Superlicence, paving the way for a potential move in to Formula 1.

The two-time Macau GP winner will head to Buriram International Circuit in Thailand with the 2018 FIA F3 Asian Championship winning Hitech GP team for the opening three races of the series this weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to taking part in something I haven’t driven a lot at new circuits.” said Ticktum. “The main reason is to get my hands on some superlicence points.

“I will however benefit from extra track time over the winter at two prestigious circuits, so overall I am really looking forward to getting started!”

Ticktum will be joined by former BRDC British F3 driver Pavan Ravishankar, F4 SEA 2018 champion Alessandro Ghiretti, and 2018 Pro Mazda Champion Rinus van Kalmthout.

Hitech GP’s F3 Asian Team Manager, Phil Blow added, “We are pleased to add Ticktum and Pavan to our winter series line up. With their impressive on-track record, we hope to head up the order over the three rounds and score some promising results – hopefully we can take the title home again!”