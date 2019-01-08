Formula 1F3 Asian Championship

Ticktum targeting FIA Superlicence points with Asian F3 entry

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Ticktum targeting FIA Superlicence points with Asian F3 entry
Credit: Taku Nagami / Red Bull Content Pool

Dan Ticktum is set to take part in the upcoming  FIA Asian F3 Winter Series in a bid to increase the points for a FIA Superlicence, paving the way for a potential move in to Formula 1.

The two-time Macau GP winner will head to Buriram International Circuit in Thailand with the 2018 FIA F3 Asian Championship winning Hitech GP team for the opening three races of the series this weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to taking part in something I haven’t driven a lot at new circuits.” said Ticktum. “The main reason is to get my hands on some superlicence points.

“I will however benefit from extra track time over the winter at two prestigious circuits, so overall I am really looking forward to getting started!”

Ticktum will be joined by former BRDC British F3 driver Pavan Ravishankar, F4 SEA 2018 champion Alessandro Ghiretti, and 2018 Pro Mazda Champion Rinus van Kalmthout.

Hitech GP’s F3 Asian Team Manager, Phil Blow added, “We are pleased to add Ticktum and Pavan to our winter series line up. With their impressive on-track record, we hope to head up the order over the three rounds and score some promising results – hopefully we can take the title home again!”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Schumacher set for F3 debut with alongside girlfriend...

January 8, 2019

FEATURE: Who Is In The Hot Seat For...

December 20, 2018

Autosport Annual Awards Recognises 2018’s Talent

December 5, 2018

ANALYSIS: FIA Formula 2 – Russell Claims The...

November 27, 2018

Mick Schumacher Joins 2019 Formula 2 Grid With...

November 27, 2018

Fuoco Rounds Off F2 Season With Sprint Race...

November 25, 2018

Russell Secures F2 Title And Victory In Dramatic...

November 24, 2018

Russell Edges Closer To F2 Title With Pole...

November 23, 2018

Russell Starts Final F2 Practice In Abu Dhabi...

November 23, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More