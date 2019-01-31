Vettel Needed More Help From Ferrari – Luciano Burti

Former Scuderia Ferrari test driver Luciano Burti feels the team failed to help Sebastian Vettel during the 2018 championship title fight.

The German missed out on a fifth world title to Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton.

Burti, who tested for the team after his two year stint in the sport believes Vettel did not get the support he needed after his mistake at the German Grand Prix and suggested he needed a team principal like Jean Todt rather than Maurizio Arrivabene when on the Autosport Podcast.

“It was a really tiny mistake, which happens, and he was unlucky it happened in the wrong time and the wrong place and had a big consequence.

“From then, I really think that someone like Jean Todt would give him good feedback.

“I think Vettel felt maybe on his own to fight back from his mistake.”

Germany was the first of a few mistakes that Vettel would make in the second half of the season and Burti believes he may have felt “on his own.”

“Once you have the pressure, if you say as a racing driver ‘I cannot make a mistake on the next lap or the next corner’ you make a mistake.

“Once I think about it, that’s it. I think that’s what happened to him.

“Although he’s a great champion, he’s too human and when you have those feelings, it doesn’t do you any good.

“He was on his own and someone like Jean would have made the difference to put him back on track because it’s not normal to see a four-times champion to make so many mistake, and silly mistakes sometimes.”