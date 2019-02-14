2019 Rally Sweden: Neuville Tops Karlstad Opener

Thierry Neuville leads 2019 Rally Sweden after the Karlstad Super Special stage on Thursday evening.

The Belgian completed the 1.9km stage 0.8 seconds ahead of championship rival Sebastien Ogier with Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally teammate Andreas Mikkelsen a further 0.3 seconds behind in third.

Ott Tänak set the fourth fastest time on the two-laned test, with the second Toyota GAZOO Racing Yaris WRC of Jari-Mati Latvala completing the top five.

Teemu Suninen is the leading M-Sport Ford driver in seventh and ahead of the retuning Marcus Grönholm who said he hit something in the stage that disrupted the feeling of his Yaris’ steering by the end of the short test.

Kris Meeke sits ninth after the first stage, while tenth is shared overall between fastest WRC2 PRO man Eerik Pietarinen and Pontus Tidemand in the second M-Sport Fiesta WRC.

Jari Huttunen leads WRC2 by 1.7 seconds ahead of Martin Bergulund with double World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson in third in a Volkswagen Polo R5, while the Junior WRC is led by Dennis Rådström by just 0.1 seconds ahead of Martins Sesks.

Rally Sweden continues tomorrow with a further seven stages totalling 139.31km.