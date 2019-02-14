FIA World Rally Championship

2019 Rally Sweden: Neuville Tops Karlstad Opener

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
2019 Rally Sweden: Neuville Tops Karlstad Opener
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool.

Thierry Neuville leads 2019 Rally Sweden after the Karlstad Super Special stage on Thursday evening.

The Belgian completed the 1.9km stage 0.8 seconds ahead of championship rival Sebastien Ogier with Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally teammate Andreas Mikkelsen a further 0.3 seconds behind in third.

Ott Tänak set the fourth fastest time on the two-laned test, with the second Toyota GAZOO Racing Yaris WRC of Jari-Mati Latvala completing the top five.

Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool.

Teemu Suninen is the leading M-Sport Ford driver in seventh and ahead of the retuning Marcus Grönholm who said he hit something in the stage that disrupted the feeling of his Yaris’ steering by the end of the short test.

Kris Meeke sits ninth after the first stage, while tenth is shared overall between fastest WRC2 PRO man Eerik Pietarinen and Pontus Tidemand in the second M-Sport Fiesta WRC.

Jari Huttunen leads WRC2 by 1.7 seconds ahead of Martin Bergulund with double World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson in third in a Volkswagen Polo R5, while the Junior WRC is led by Dennis Rådström by just 0.1 seconds ahead of Martins Sesks.

Rally Sweden continues tomorrow with a further seven stages totalling 139.31km.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

PREVIEW: 2019 Rally Sweden – The WRC Hits...

PREVIEW: 2019 Junior WRC – Sweden The First...

M-Sport’s Richard Millener: “We’ve Regrouped Since Monte-Carlo”

Elfyn Evans: “We Have Our Fingers Crossed For...

Teemu Suninen Feels Him and M-Sport “Have Taken...

Pontus Tidemand “Starting to Feel Very Comfortable With...

Esapekka Lappi Hoping “to Have Luck on His...

Sébastien Ogier on Rally Sweden: “We’ll Have to...

Andreas Mikkelsen “Confident He Can Fight at the...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More