FIA World Rally Championship

2019 Rally Sweden: Tänak Secures Maximum Points Victory

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
2019 Rally Sweden: Tänak Secures Maximum Points Victory
Ott Tänak won 2019 Rally Sweden. Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Ott Tänak claimed a dominant Rally Sweden victory on Sunday afternoon and took the lead of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship as a result.

Estonian Tänak led by 54.5 seconds with three stages remaining on Sunday and went on to produce a stunning stage winning time on the Torsby 2 Power Stage to take a total of 30 points away from the snow event.

Behind, the battle for the remaining places on the podium went down to the wire as Esapekka Lappi held off Thierry Neuville by just three seconds, thanks in part to a fast final sector on the Power Stage when Neuville’s time was seemingly going to be enough to secure the runners up spot.

Fourth went to Andreas Mikkelsen in the second Hyundai Shell MOBIS i20 Coupe after going into Sunday tied for second, as the Norwegian couldn’t match the pace of his rivals on the final three stages.

Elfyn Evans finished fifth. Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The top six were completed by Elfyn Evans, who finished third on the Power Stage in the M-Sport Ford and Kris Meeke, who had a quiet but consistent weekend as he continued his impressive start with the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team.

Nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb finished seventh overall with local hero Pontus Tidemand in eighth. WRC2 Winner Ole Chrsitain Vieby secured a fine ninth overall after rival Jari Huttunen crashed out on the penultimate stage. Janne Tuohino completed the top 10.

Sebastien Ogier finished fourth on the Power Stage. Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier, who had retired from the event on Friday, salvaged two championship points on the Power Stage, but Jari-Matti Latvala, who was in a similar scenario as the defending champion, could only manage the seventh fastest time on the 9km rally ending stage.

Mads Østberg took the WRC2 PRO win with a three-minute advantage over Kalle Rovanperä after the Finn’s incident with a snow bank yesterday. Gus Greensmith completed the top three, but continued to struggle on Sunday and spun his M-Sport Ford on stage 18 losing him more time.

Mads Østberg won WRC2 PRO in Sweden. Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Behind Veiby in WRC2 was Emil Lindholm in a second Volkswagen Polo, albeit over two minutes behind with double World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristofferson in third, just 16.1 seconds further back. Tom Kristensson made no mistakes on his way to the Junior WRC win following Dennis Rådström’s crash on Saturday afternoon.

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship takes place on Rally Mexico, between March 7-10.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

2019 Rally Sweden: Tänak in Charge at the...

2019 Rally Sweden: Suninen Holds Onto Tight Lead

2019 Rally Sweden: Neuville Tops Karlstad Opener

PREVIEW: 2019 Rally Sweden – The WRC Hits...

PREVIEW: 2019 Junior WRC – Sweden The First...

M-Sport’s Richard Millener: “We’ve Regrouped Since Monte-Carlo”

Elfyn Evans: “We Have Our Fingers Crossed For...

Teemu Suninen Feels Him and M-Sport “Have Taken...

Pontus Tidemand “Starting to Feel Very Comfortable With...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More