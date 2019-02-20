“Another good day for us” – Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen drove the C38 on the third day of the first pre-season test for the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The Finn was able to set the fastest time for most of the day until Daniil Kvyat pulled out a last-minute stunner to top the time sheets.

However, Raikkonen’s time of 1:17.762 already beats the team’s quickest from pre-season testing last year of 1:19.118, set by his Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow replacement Charles Leclerc.

The most experienced driver on the grid would also go on to complete a total of 138 laps for Alfa Romeo Racing, the most of any driver on day three. He believes there is still more to come from the car in next week’s test and beyond.

“It was another good day for us. We made progress with the car and put in solid lap times,” Raikkonen added.

“I feel comfortable with the car. Things are looking positive and I look forward to being back on track next week.”

Raikkonen has completed a personal combined total of 252 laps throughout the first test, more than three full-race distances of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

His team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi will take over the driving duties for Alfa Romeo on the fourth and final day of the first pre-season test on Thursday.