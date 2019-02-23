Formula 1

Antonio Giovinazzi satisfied with first pre-season test

by Helena Hicks
Antonio Giovinazzi
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Alfa Romeo Racing driver Antonio Giovinazzi has labelled the first Formula 1 pre-season test in Barcelona as satisfying, despite his car causing a red flag to the session on Thursday.

Giovinazzi clocked up 154 laps on the last day of testing for this week. He managed to set his fastest time of 1:18.511 which allowed him to slot in to eighth in the standings.

His running came to a halt when the car stopped at the end of the pit-lane, although the Italian still topped the table for the number of laps completed by an individual driver.

I am satisfied with the progress we have made this week and overall our team is feeling motivated by our recent learnings,” he said.

I feel comfortable in the car as well as in the team itself and we are all working together constructively.

We have another week of testing ahead of us which we will use to focus on making further progress and learn even more about our new car. I am already looking forward to being back on track.”

Giovinazzi had taken a break from any F1 racing last year, although he has been a frequent spectator track-side with Ferrari.

The 25-year-old made his F1 race début with Sauber after filling in for an injured Pascal Werhlein. He scored a 12th-place finish in his first ever F1 race in Australia, however it wasn’t the same story for China.

Giovinazzi crashed during qualifying and in the race, casting some doubts over his ability.

Now, with that behind him, he’s focusing on the upcoming 2019 season where he will partner Kimi Raikkonen.

