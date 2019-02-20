Bottas – The car was better balanced on second day of testing

Valtteri Bottas finished the second day of FIA Formula 1 World Championship testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalyuna fastest of the two Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport cars.

The Finn completed 89 laps to end the day sixth fastest with a lap time of 1:19.535, 0.393 seconds faster than team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

“We did a lot of laps today and again managed to complete our run plan.” said Bottas. “We’re learning a lot about the W10 with each run and we’re building a better understanding of the set-up.

Following the first day of testing Bottas praised the work of the team as the performance of the W10 improved, the Finn once again echoed these thoughts, but believes there is still work to be done.

“The car was better balanced than yesterday, but there’s still a bit of room for improvement. As you can tell from the lap times, we’ve been focusing on long-run work.

“I’ll be in the car tomorrow morning, so it will be a busy evening for me, taking in all the learnings from today.

“It’s been a pretty normal test so far; fortunately, the car has been very reliable, so that’s good news.”