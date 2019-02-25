de Ferran: McLaren had “productive and valuable” test in Barcelona

Sporting Director for the McLaren F1 Team, Gil de Ferran, has said that the team had a “productive and valuable first test” in Spain, ahead of the 2019 Formula 1 season.

Rookie Lando Norris was behind the wheel of the MCL34 for the final day of the opening week of winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Briton ran a total of 132 laps, setting a best lap of 1:18.431.

“In summary, we’ve had a productive and valuable first test, and pleasingly this means we have nothing much to report!,” said de Ferran.

He added: “We’ve done some good mileage, completed our test programme and learnt a lot of useful information about the MCL34, the 2019 Pirelli tyres and our new drivers.”

de Ferran said that the team are on track with developing the car for 2019, and will use the upcoming and final week of testing to achieve this goal.

“The work we’ve completed this week has been another good step in preparation for the start of the season, and we hope we can continue this momentum into the second and final week of testing.”