Elfyn Evans: “We Had The Potential To Be On The Podium”

Ford M-Sport World Rally Team’s Elfyn Evans says he is a “little bit frustrated” after finishing fifth on last weekend’s Rally Sweden.

Evans was part of a close battle between four drivers on the snow event in the battle for second and also finished third on the rally ending Power Stage earning the Welshman three extra championship points.

Speaking after the final stage on Sunday, Evans said: “We had the potential to be on the podium so we are left with a little bit of frustration, but there are still a lot of positives.”

“We’ve had very good speed for the most part of this weekend. I would say that we can be happy with 75 percent of the stages we did, but I’m just kicking myself about the other 25 percent which didn’t go quite as well as they should have.”

He added: “We’ve made a massive step with the car compared to last year and we already know that we’re competitive on gravel so I’m really looking forward to the upcoming events.”

By the end of the rally, Evans ended up fifth, although was only ten seconds adrift of Thierry Neuville who finished third for Hyundai.

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.