Elfyn Evans: “We Have Our Fingers Crossed For a Classic Rally Sweden”

Ford M-Sport World Rally Team’s Elfyn Evans is hoping the weather conditions on this weekend’s Rally Sweden fall into his favour.

Evans, who won the WRC2 category on the event back in 2016, knows that he must make the most of a possible advantage if the weather does indeed do what he wants this weekend.

Speaking ahead of Rally Sweden, the Welshman said: “We’ll certainly be hoping that the conditions work in our favour and it will be important to make the most of the advantage if that is the case. We’ll have to wait and see what it’s like when we get there, but we have our fingers crossed for a classic Rally Sweden with plenty of snow.”

“As the only winter rally on the calendar, Rally Sweden is pretty special. We had a good test last week and it was important to get the sensation of driving on snow again. We reach incredible speeds and it’s an amazing feeling – making this one of the most enjoyable events of the year when the conditions are good.”

The first round of the season in Monte-Carlo saw Evans retire from the event after he went off the road and hit a tree with the rear of his Ford Fiesta WRC and he wants to put his accident behind him going into this weekend.

He added: “Monte didn’t end the way we wanted it to, and we need to remain focused and make good on our potential next week. We know that we have the package to achieve a strong result and both myself and Scott (Martin) have had strong results at this event in the past.”

“If everything works in our favour, there’s no reason why we can’t challenge for the top results and that’s what we’re all working towards delivering.”

Rally Sweden gets underway tomorrow evening and continues until February 17.