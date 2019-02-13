Esapekka Lappi Hoping “to Have Luck on His Side” in Sweden

Citroen Total World Rally Team’s Esapekka Lappi thinks he’s in a good position to fight for a strong position on this weekend’s Rally Sweden.

Lappi, who retired on the opening round of the season in Monte-Carlo back in January, will have a more favourable road position this weekend compared to several of his rivals including teammate Sebastien Ogier after the Frenchman won the first round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship.

Speaking ahead of the second event this weekend, Lappi said: “Whatever happens, we have a good road position. The stages are fast, which I like and I feel that we worked well in testing. I just hope we’ll have a bit of luck on our side this time and our hard work will pay off.“

“If the conditions stay the same as those we had in testing this week, then the layer of ice is so thin that it is likely to leave the gravel exposed pretty quickly, which means we’ll have to manage the studs on the second runs.”

Last season Lappi finished fourth for the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team in his first appearance in the WRC in a top-level car on the snow event.

Rally Sweden begins tomorrow and continues until Sunday February 17.