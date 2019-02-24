Esapekka Lappi on Rally Sweden: “The Result Kick Starts Our Season”

Esapekka Lappi says his second-place finish on Rally Sweden last weekend will help him push for more strong results across the rest of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship.

Lappi, in only his second appearance for the Citroen Total World Rally Team, finished runner-up behind former Toyota teammate Ott Tänak in Sweden, with the Finn being helped by a lower position in the running order following his retirement from the season opening Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Speaking after taking second last weekend, Lappi said: “I’m delighted with this result. It kick starts our season and augurs really well for the rest of the year!”

“I knew after testing that we had worked well and that was confirmed during this rally, which I really enjoy. The conditions this weekend were nonetheless quite a bit different so we gradually worked on improving the set-up of our C3 WRC, which helped us to feel increasingly confident in the car and to up our pace as we completed more of the stages.”

Lappi also finished fifth on the Power Stage on the snow event, earning him an extra championship point and is now fifth in the championship standings.

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.