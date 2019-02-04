Formula 1

Formula 1 would “love” to have second Grand Prix in China

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
McLaren's Fernando Alonso leading a queue of cars into the hairpin at the end of the long back-straight of the Shanghai International Circuit during the 2018 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.
Credit: Glenn Dunbar/McLaren

The Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit has been on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar since 2004 and is set to host Formula 1‘s 1000th Grand Prix in April this year.

F1 and other motorsport series have broadened their brands into China, a country that has the second-largest economy and is a key location for car manufacturers.

Head of Global Sponsorship and Commercial Partnerships Murray Barnett, who was in Beijing for an F1 strategic marketing conference, told China’s state news agency Xinhua about F1‘s prospects.

“We would love to have a second race here,” Barnett added.

“Probably not in the short-term, given how congested the schedule is already. But we’d certainly love to figure out a way to have another grand prix here.”

“We’re looking at a number of different things to try to generate more interest on a local basis.

“We can’t just be here for the three days of the Grand Prix. We need to have a year-round presence here and be much more locally relevant in order to really establish a big fanbase here.”

China has yet to have a representative competing in a Grand Prix. Ma Qing Hua has been the only Chinese driver to take part in an official practice session but not in a qualifying session or race.

The best young hopeful from the country is Guanyu Zhou, the 19-year old former Ferrari Driver Academy protege finished eighth in the 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship before graduating into the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship. He has also been taken on in Renault‘s F1 junior scheme this year.

Zhou - Renault Sport

Credit: Renault Sport Racing

Barnett added on Zhou‘s chances, saying that F1 “might see him” in the years to come.

“We’d love to see him [in F1]. Ultimately, that’s down to the teams, but I think even they recognise what a fantastic opportunity China is.

“You never know, we might see him in F1 very soon.”

Adding a second race in China would require the current calendar to expand, given that F1‘s owners Liberty Media had already mentioned that the sport is willing to increase to a maximum of 25 races.

In November, Liberty confirmed the Hanoi Street Circuit in Vietnam would be hosting a Grand Prix in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, potentially boosting the number of events on the calendar to a possible 22.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

Related articles

‘I’m going to get better and better’ –...

February 4, 2019

Honda aiming to get ahead of Renault before...

February 3, 2019

Bottas: Kubica return will bring Williams back to...

February 3, 2019

Loopholes In 2019 Regulations Unlikely – Paddy Lowe

February 1, 2019

Toro Rosso prepared to help Red Bull by...

February 1, 2019

McLaren signing Norris ‘pushed Williams for my drive’...

February 1, 2019

Honda hoping for ‘big advantage’ as Toro Rosso...

February 1, 2019

Sauber rebrand to Alfa Romeo Racing for 2019

February 1, 2019

Ferrari fire up their 2019 engine in Maranello

January 31, 2019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More