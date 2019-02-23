Gasly happy with Red Bull progress after first week of testing

Aston Martin Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly completed a total of 146 laps on the final day of testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, producing a best time of 1:18.780 as the team focused on long runs, evaluating new components on the car.

“It was a really productive day” said Gasly. “We managed 146 laps, so a lot of long runs but also a lot of tests done for the Team.

“The overall feeling with the car is really good. It doesn’t show on the lap times today, but it is testing and we know what we’re doing, so I’m pretty happy.

Looking back over the progress made this week, the Frenchman was happy with what had been done, despite losing time on his first day of testing when he hit the barriers.

“This week has gone well. I managed to do a lot of laps, which was important for me, and I was able to get used to the car and my new engineer.

With the final chance to dial in the new car coming up next week, Gasly knows that it is an important few days ahead of his race debut for Red Bull.

“We’ve done some good work in that regard this week and there’s a lot more to come next week as we get ready for Melbourne.”