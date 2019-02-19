Giovinazzi – It was a great experience to drive my own Formula 1 car

Antonio Giovinazzi said his first day behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38 was a positive experience as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship took to the track for the second day of testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The 25-year-old, who will embark on his first, full season in Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo, completed 101 laps in total and clocked the fifth fastest time of the day, a 1:19.312. Giovinazzi set that time on the second softest tyre compound, C4.

The car proved just as reliable as it did on day one and thus allowed the team to carry out extensive set-up work and aerodynamic tests.

“It was a great experience to drive my own Formula 1 car for the first time,” said Giovinazzi. “I look forward to developing it together with our team throughout this season.

“We are at the beginning of the testing process, so we tried out some different aerodynamic configurations to learn about the behaviour of the car.

“I felt very comfortable in it, and we put in a good number of laps. Overall, it was a positive day and I look forward to being in the car again on Thursday.”

Kimi Raikkonen will climb back in the car for day three where the team will aim for another day of strong running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.