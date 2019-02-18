GRX TANECO Announces three Driver Lineup for 2019 World Rallycross

GRX TANECO have announced a three driver lineup for the coming 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship. In addition to the 2 permanent drivers, Niclas Grönholm and Timur Timerzyanov, Reinis Nitišs joins the team. The 23 year old Latvian, development driver will compete at several events, as the team chase the 2019 Championship.

The Finnish based team of Marcus Grönholm, had a successful 2018, taking 4th in the World RX Teams Championship, after 12 rounds . With Grönholm and Timerzyanov finishing 7th and 10th respectively in the drivers standings.

“We knew that our first season with a new car would be tough,” said Marcus Grönholm. “but we exceeded our expectations in 2018 and throughout the winter break we have been working hard to improve our i20 Supercars and take the next step in 2019.”

“With this project we are thinking long term and I am happy that we have the same great core team with us, and the same driver line-up that can continue their work and fight for the leading positions in the championship.” said former double World Rally Champion, Marcus Grönholm, Team Principle.

The team recently took the Hyundai i20 Supercars, down to the South of France, for their first pre-season test. After with both drivers and management seemed positive and confident about the coming season.

“This will be the first time I will drive the same car for a second consecutive season and I will start it with a good knowledge of the i20 Supercar.” said 22-year old Niclas Grönholm, son of team principal Marcus.

“The base performance was already there and we have worked on tweaks around the car to shave off crucial tenths of a second. The 2019 season is just around the corner and I’m really looking forward to the first round at the new track in Abu Dhabi,”

“Rallycross is my passion and I believe in it, so naturally I am pretty thrilled to start my sixth season of World RX and to do a second year together with GRX TANECO.” added Timur Timerzyanov, Triple European Rallycross Champion.

“This season will offer more opportunities for privateer teams, meaning that we also have a bigger chance to show our supporters good results and great action for the fans. It’s just 10 rounds, so there will be no sandbagging and everyone will be trying to claim the podium positions,”

“I’m happy to be back in World RX, even though it’s not a full-season programme.” added Reinis Nitišs. “Together with Jussi Pinomäki I have claimed two Euro RX titles and I know the people working in the team – everyone is professional, dedicated and passionate. Part of my season will be spent working together with the engineers and team behind the scenes, or testing car updates. But be assured, when I’m racing you can expect no giveaways,”

Meanwhile Team Manager, Jussi Pinomäki added, “World RX has experienced some turbulence lately, but I think the competition this season will be very, very close and this year will prove to be an exciting one for drivers and spectators.

“Last year we built a good base to work from – all of our technical staff have remained on-board, both Niclas and Timur know the car well, and I am confident that with this package we’ll be able to fight for top positions.

“For further improvements we have also added a third car for several rounds with Reinis as our development driver, to help us gain data and continue the car’s evolution,”