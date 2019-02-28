Guillaume Rocquelin: “The crash was simply a case of Pierre going slightly wide”

Red Bull Racing‘s Head of Race Engineering, Guillaume Rocquelin has confirmed that there was no mechanical issues involved in the accident that saw Pierre Gasly‘s RB15 high speed exit in to the barriers in todays testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Frenchman had completed a total of 65 laps prior to the incident and was just starting a run on the harder C2 compound Pirelli tyres as he approached fast Campsa right-hander.

“The crash was simply a case of Pierre going slightly wide into Turn 9 and losing control.” said Rocquelin. “You’re pretty much flat out there, so if it goes wrong, you’re going to feel it.”

While the team lost time due to the accident, Rocquelin is confident that it shouldn’t affect the final day of testing tomorrow.

“Thankfully Pierre is OK. We have a long night ahead of us in order to get the car ready for tomorrow, however today’s incident shouldn’t compromise our plans.

“Prior to Pierre’s off, we had a good morning. We worked on how we manage a qualifying session, which is good knowledge for the driver and it gets the pit crew back in the zone.

“The incident was unfortunate but these things happen. We’ll deal with it and move on.”