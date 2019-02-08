FIA World Rally Championship

Gus Greensmith After Rallye Monte-Carlo: “It’s Definitely Been My Best Ever Performance Behind the Wheel”

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: M-Sport

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Gus Greesmith says Rallye Monte-Carlo was “almost a perfect weekend from start to finish.”

Greensmith took the WRC2 PRO victory ahead of Kalle Rovanperä, with the British driver also being the highest R5 driver in the overall standings where he finished seventh in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta.

Speaking after the win, he said: “I’m pretty sure this is the best day of my life so far! It took us a while to get here, but it’s an amazing feeling and there are so many people I need to thank. It was almost a perfect rally from beginning to end and we did everything we needed to do.”

“When we needed to push and build a gap, we did. And when we needed to control it, we did. It’s definitely been my best ever performance behind the wheel, and now I’m just looking forward to a beer and letting it all sink in!”

Photo Credit: M-Sport

This season has seen him team up with Elliot Edmondson as his co-driver, with the pair reuniting having worked together back in 2015 and Edmondson added on the Monte win: “It’s been a brilliant rally back with Gus and we couldn’t have asked for any more. Monte is always a challenge so I can’t say it was easy, but we managed the whole weekend really well.”

 “We showed speed when we had to and were more cautious when we could afford to be. We couldn’t have asked for a better start and here’s hoping for more good results as the season continues!”

The next round for the pair will be Rally Sweden, which takes place next weekend between February 14-17.

 

Steven Batey

