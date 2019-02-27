Hawken returns to Carrera Cup GB for Am Championship challenge

After making his debut in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series in 2018, former tin-top racer Richard Hawken is ready to take on a championship assault with his Lordes-backed entry with SlideSports.

Hawken took fourth place in the Am Championship in 2018 as he got to grips with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, including two visits to the podium where he took third place in class at the opening and final race weekends of the series at Brands Hatch.

“I learnt such a lot about driving the car last year with thanks to my fabulous team Slide Sports, they really helped crack the nut in understanding the nuances of the 500bhp rear-engine GT3 Cup Car.” said Hawken. “The fact they won the Championship in 2018 gives me a huge amount of confidence they know what’s needed to achieve my goal.

“Before 2018 I’d raced mainly front-engine front and rear wheel drive touring cars, so I had to adopt a different style of driving to be successful in the Porsche.

“It’s true though, a 911 changes how you drive circuits. I plan to capitalise on the lessons and successes of 2018 translating them into my championship challenge this year.

“With the testing program we’ve got planned, I am confident we will hit the ground running at the first round at Brands Hatch in April. I was on the podium in my first ever Porsche race last year, so expectations are high”

SlideSports Team Principal Mark Jenkins is delighted to welcome Hawken back to the team for 2019, “We are pleased to be continuing with Richard and Lordes building on last years’ performance which at the end of season we were consistently on the podium in the AM category.

“Richard proved with more seat time he gained a lot of performance, so we are looking forward to making a big impact this year. We won the Pro class in 2018, so it’s now time to win the other categories.”

Following a year of racing with the Back To The Future inspired livery in 2018, a new year brings another new look and one that should definitely turn heads in the paddock and on track once again.

“I am so proud to be announcing Lordes and I are returning to the PCCGB this year, with our brand-new livery which reflects the cars we look after – classic and supercar.

“If you look closely, you’ll see the outline of a classic 1980s Porsche 930 turbo laid over the 2018 Porsche 991.2.

“Porsche Carrera Cup GB is an incredibly professional championship, a place where Lordes and I feel very at home.”

Guernsey based Lordes Chair Karen Lewis added, “Richard’s a great driver, very fast, and very clean and he knows how to win championships, so it’s great to be challenging for the top step a year earlier than we planned.”